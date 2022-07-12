Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $421.86

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $421.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ opened at $397.25 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

