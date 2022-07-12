Analysts Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

