Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT at $60.17

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.94.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of GM stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in General Motors by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in General Motors by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 603.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in General Motors by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

