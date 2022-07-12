Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price at $60.17

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE:GM opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of General Motors by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in General Motors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 603.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

