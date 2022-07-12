Analysts Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT at $53.00

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.