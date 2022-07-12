Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $29.83

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.37.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,136 shares of company stock worth $735,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in JFrog by 163.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JFrog by 61.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after buying an additional 307,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JFrog by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.