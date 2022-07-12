Analysts Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) PT at $13.61

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX opened at $8.24 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 2.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.