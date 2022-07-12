Analysts Set Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Target Price at $7.75

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms have commented on ORTX. Cowen cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

