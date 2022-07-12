Analyzing CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) and Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) and Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CSL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CSL and Skye Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A Skye Bioscience N/A -194.19% -109.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CSL and Skye Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CSL has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSL and Skye Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $10.31 billion 9.09 $2.38 billion N/A N/A Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$8.52 million ($0.02) -1.90

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience.

Summary

CSL beats Skye Bioscience on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSL (Get Rating)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders. This segment also conducts research on plasma and non-plasma therapies; and receives license and royalty from the commercialization of intellectual property. The Seqirus segment manufactures and distributes non-plasma biotherapeutic products; and develops influenza related products. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

About Skye Bioscience (Get Rating)

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100, which is in Phase I trials for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 that is in preclinical trials to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. Skye Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

