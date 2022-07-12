Analyzing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Seanergy Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $10.73 billion 0.49 $4.64 billion $47.90 0.92 Seanergy Maritime $153.11 million 0.72 $41.35 million $0.24 2.98

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seanergy Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $11.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.0%. Seanergy Maritime pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seanergy Maritime pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Seanergy Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 3 2 0 2.17 Seanergy Maritime 0 0 3 0 3.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus target price of $72.66, suggesting a potential upside of 65.63%. Seanergy Maritime has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.72%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 45.36% 167.57% 64.72% Seanergy Maritime 28.54% 24.48% 11.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Seanergy Maritime on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 118 vessels, which included 110 container vessels and 8 vehicle transport vessels, of which four vessels were owned by it and 114 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 70 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Athens, Greece.

