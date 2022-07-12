AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ANGO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $20.04 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $775.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,087,000 after buying an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 420,822 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

