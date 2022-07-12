Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,536.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,470.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($17.84) to GBX 1,320 ($15.70) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($17.84) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,480 ($17.60) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

