Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,927 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

