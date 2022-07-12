Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Cut by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,284,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

AMAT opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

