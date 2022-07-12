Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

APRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

