Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

