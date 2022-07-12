ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.