Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) & Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Financial Comparison

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcellx and Passage Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A N/A -$64.97 million N/A N/A Passage Bio N/A N/A -$185.39 million ($3.51) -0.67

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arcellx and Passage Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Passage Bio 0 2 3 0 2.60

Arcellx presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.47%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 444.87%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Arcellx.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A N/A N/A Passage Bio N/A -53.59% -48.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arcellx beats Passage Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

