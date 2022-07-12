Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

