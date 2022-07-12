Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives C$3.01 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.90. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The firm has a market cap of C$345.08 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

