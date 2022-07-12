Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.88.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $183,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.