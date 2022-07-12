Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.52

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.52 and traded as low as $45.50. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 1,972 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52.
About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)
