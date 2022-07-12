ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €475.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €475.00 ($475.00) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Barclays set a €950.00 ($950.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($845.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($960.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($630.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €565.00 ($565.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get ASML alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.