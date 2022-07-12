ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $10.69 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

