ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.99

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and traded as low as $33.93. ATCO shares last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 1,724 shares trading hands.

ACLLF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Get ATCO alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

ATCO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.