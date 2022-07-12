Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $430.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $372.82.

TEAM stock opened at $211.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.16.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

