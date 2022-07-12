Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

ALV opened at $73.84 on Monday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.61.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.84). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 753.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 742,570 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,013,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 1,318.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 295,033 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

