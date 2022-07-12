Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

