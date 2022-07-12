Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,458 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $270.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

