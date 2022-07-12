Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,749 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 106,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

