Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 58,450 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 332.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

