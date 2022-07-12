Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of RNA stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
