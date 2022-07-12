Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.