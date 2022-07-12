B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,905 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in B2Gold by 57.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in B2Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.