Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CRH by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($56.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($54.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($58.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

