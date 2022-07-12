Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

BABA opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $297.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

