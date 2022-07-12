Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 823 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $184.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

