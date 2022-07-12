Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

