Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $265.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

