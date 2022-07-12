Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $439.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

