Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 73,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 32.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

