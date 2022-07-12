Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 45,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 87.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.96 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.