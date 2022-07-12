Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

