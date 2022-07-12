Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Raised by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 4.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 17.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.