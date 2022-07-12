Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.