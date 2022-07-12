Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 191,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $10,039,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

