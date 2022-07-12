Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.01. Bankinter shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 71,869 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNIY shares. UBS Group raised Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.50) to €6.10 ($6.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Get Bankinter alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 57.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bankinter, S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.0634 dividend. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.