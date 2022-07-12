Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.