BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 7,398 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,233,591.86.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
