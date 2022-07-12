BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 7,398 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,233,591.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

