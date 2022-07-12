Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

