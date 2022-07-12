Boralex (TSE:BLX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Hold”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB increased their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered Boralex from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.31.

Shares of BLX opened at C$41.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.65. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$44.50.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

